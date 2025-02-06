Maryland basketball to hold 'stripe-out' against Michigan State
The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins are set to host No. 9 Michigan State at the Xfinity Center on Wednesday, February 26, in what promises to be an exciting and highly anticipated matchup. To add to the atmosphere, the Terrapins will hold a “stripe out” event, encouraging fans to wear specific colors based on the section they’re sitting in. The official Twitter/X account of the Maryland Men’s Basketball program shared all the details on Wednesday, ensuring that fans are prepared with the appropriate colors.
With both teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, this game is shaping up to be a key battle with major implications for both the Big Ten standings and the national championship race. Maryland will enter the game with high hopes for both a conference and national title, and playing in front of their passionate fanbase at Xfinity Center will undoubtedly give the Terrapins a slight edge.
However, history has not been kind to the Terrapins when facing Michigan State. Maryland has struggled against the Spartans over the years, holding an overall record of just 8-16 all-time. More concerning for the Terps is the fact that they have lost the last six meetings, a streak they will be eager to break. Despite this, the game will provide head coach Kevin Willard and his Terrapin squad with an opportunity to prove themselves against one of the Big Ten’s premier programs.
With both Maryland and Michigan State holding championship aspirations, the outcome of the matchup on February 26 could have major consequences for each team moving forward.
