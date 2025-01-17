JUST IN: Maryland to host elite point guard recruit this weekend
Following a brutal road loss to Northwestern on Thursday night, the Maryland Terrapins received some good news on Friday. Chance Mallory, a four-star point guard and former Virginia commit, will take an official visit to Maryland this weekend. According to 247Sports composite, Mallory is the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Virginia and the No. 9 ranked point guard nationally. One of the top prospects in the 2025 class, Mallory currently holds 16 offers from some of the premier programs around the country.
At 5-9, 170 pounds, some folks may be a bit concerned with Mallory being a bit undersized at the collegiate level. But 247Sports Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, doesn't share that concern. Here's his evaluation of Mallory:
Mallory may be undersized and play under the rim, but there are few more reliable true point guards in the national class. His skill level with the ball is truly elite. He has complete command of his handle and a pure release on his jumper. He not only shoots it with deep range, but is equally comfortable off the catch or the dribble, and has the effortless quick release to get it off despite his lack of size. Mallory can stop quickly for mid-range pull-ups with deceptive lift and also has a deep bag of floaters and runners that he can utilize without breaking his stride inside a crowded lane. While he only played seven games in the UAA this season, his 45/38/90 shooting splits are indicative of what we have come to expect.
Simultaneously, Mallory is also exceptionally reliable with the ball in his hands. He's extremely strong with the ball, rarely rattled by pressure, a very good passer, and a pinpoint lob thrower (4.2 assists vs. 1.7 turnovers). He's even starting to show more creativity and playmaking with the ball in his hands, all without limiting his efficiency.
Mallory is also a diligent defender who can pick up the ball for the length of the floor, fight over ball screens, has good hands (1.6 steals in the 2024 UAA and 2.1 in 2023), and will dig out long rebounds. While there are likely to be some moments at the next level where his size will limit him on that end of the floor, it won't be due to a lack of fight or intellect.
Mallory's value is also magnified by his wealth of intangibles and true leadership skills. He's not only a throwback true point guard, but one of the most skilled players in the class, with the ideal mental make-up to compensate for whatever he may be lacking in terms of physical measurables.
With an evaluation like that, its not hard to see why Maryland fans are excited about the potential of landing such a talented point guard.
