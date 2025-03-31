All terrapins

Second Maryland basketball player enters transfer portal on Monday

Trent Knoop

The mass exodus from College Park appears to have started. Maryland lost forward Tafara Gapare to the transfer portal early on Monday, and now the second Terrapin has joined him. According to The Athletic, Jay Young will enter the portal and become the second Maryland player to enter since Kevin Willard accepted the Villanova coaching job.

The 6-2 guard played in 36 games for the Terps off the bench. Averaging 10 minutes per game, Young put up 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. He will now be off to his fourth school if he doesn't come back to College Park. Young started his career with UCF where he started 12 games before transferring to Memphis.

Maryland will likely try to hire a new head coach soon so they can attempt to retain its roster while looking at the transfer portal to bring in new talent.

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

