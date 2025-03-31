Second Maryland basketball player enters transfer portal on Monday
The mass exodus from College Park appears to have started. Maryland lost forward Tafara Gapare to the transfer portal early on Monday, and now the second Terrapin has joined him. According to The Athletic, Jay Young will enter the portal and become the second Maryland player to enter since Kevin Willard accepted the Villanova coaching job.
The 6-2 guard played in 36 games for the Terps off the bench. Averaging 10 minutes per game, Young put up 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. He will now be off to his fourth school if he doesn't come back to College Park. Young started his career with UCF where he started 12 games before transferring to Memphis.
Maryland will likely try to hire a new head coach soon so they can attempt to retain its roster while looking at the transfer portal to bring in new talent.
