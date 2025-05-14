All terrapins

Maryland Basketball transfer Tafara Gapare visits Memphis Tigers

Former Maryland forward Tafara Gapare reportedly visits Memphis after entering the transfer portal back in March.

Chris Breiler

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

It would appear that Maryland transfer forward Tafara Gapare took a visit to Memphis as he continues to explore his options.

The former four-star prospect out of New Zealand committed to UMass as part of the 2022 recruiting class. After one season with the Minutemen, Gapare entered the transfer portal and landed with Georgia Tech for the 2023-24 season, appearing in 29 games and averaging a career-best 5.1 ppg. The following year, Gapare once again hit the portal and landed with former head coach Kevin Willard at Maryland.

During his single season with the Terps, Gapare appeared in 32 games and averaged 3.4 points per game off the bench.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football gains another transfer portal commitment on Tuesday

CBS Sports says Maryland football has one of the 'bleakest' QB rooms in College Football

ESPN projects NBA landing spot for Maryland star center Derik Queen

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball