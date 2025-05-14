Maryland Basketball transfer Tafara Gapare visits Memphis Tigers
It would appear that Maryland transfer forward Tafara Gapare took a visit to Memphis as he continues to explore his options.
The former four-star prospect out of New Zealand committed to UMass as part of the 2022 recruiting class. After one season with the Minutemen, Gapare entered the transfer portal and landed with Georgia Tech for the 2023-24 season, appearing in 29 games and averaging a career-best 5.1 ppg. The following year, Gapare once again hit the portal and landed with former head coach Kevin Willard at Maryland.
During his single season with the Terps, Gapare appeared in 32 games and averaged 3.4 points per game off the bench.
