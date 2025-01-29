Maryland Basketball: What to know about tonight's 'gold rush' against No. 17 Wisconsin
The Maryland Terrapins return to the court tonight for a massive matchup against No. 17 Wisconsin. With the Terps just on the outside of the AP Top 25, a win tonight would certainly carry huge implications for Maryland's tournament outlook moving forward.
The Terrapins are currently riding a three game winning streak, including huge road wins against Illinois and Indiana, and look to make it four straight tonight in a 'gold rush' game at the Xfinity Center. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup.
- Who: Maryland vs No. 17 Wisconsin
- Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
- When: 7:00 pm ET
- Channel: Big Ten Network
- Students: First 4,000 students receive a free GOLD RUSH t-shirt for tonight's game
- Halftime Performance: Mawty Maw will perform at halftime and hold a meet-and-greet with fans at 5:30 pm ET (details below)
- History: Maryland is 8-15 all-time against the Wisconsin, having lost five of the last six meetings against the Badgers. The last meeting between the two programs occurred back on March 14, 2024, where Wisconsin defeated Maryland by a score of 87-56.
