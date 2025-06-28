Maryland guard Selton Miguel gets NBA opportunity with UDFA deal
Derik Queen was the lone Maryland player to get selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he's not the only Terp to get a chance to make a roster. Julian Reese signed a UDFA deal, and so did Selton Miguel.
It was announced that Miguel signed a UDFA deal with the Utah Jazz. Miguel began his college journey at Kansas State, where he played two seasons. After his second year with the 'Cats, he transferred to USF, where he played two more years. He finished his collegiate career with the Terrapins this past season.
Miguel was part of the 'Crab Five' in College Park and he had a successful year. He averaged 11.6 points and shot a career high 42.4% from deep. Miguel was Maryland's lethal threat behind the arc, and now he will look to contribute in the NBA as a 3-and-D guy.
Here are some highlights of Miguel's time with Maryland:
- B1G Ten Sportsmanship Award
- 2024 Gotham Classic MVP
- Started in all 36 games, averaging 28.2 minutes per game.
- Fifth on the team with 11.6 points per game, adding 68 rebounds and 64 assists during the season.
- Hit 75 threes on the season, the seventh-most in a single season at Maryland
- Eighth in the Big Ten with a 42.4% three-point percentage.
- Finished season with 36 steals.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland star Julian Reese signs UDFA deal with iconic NBA Franchise
Derik Queen responds to Pelicans trading up 10 spots to draft him
Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen