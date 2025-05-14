All terrapins

Maryland's Jordan Geronimo selected in first-round of LNB Draft

Maryland forward Jordan Geronimo will continue his basketball career in the LNB league.

Chris Breiler

According to Inside Maryland Sports, former Terrapin Jordan Geronimo was selected in the first round of the LNB Draft by the Metros de Santiago. The Liga Nacional de Baloncesto (LNB) is the top men's professional basketball league in the Dominican Republic.

After three seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, Geronimo transferred to Maryland where he would spend his next two seasons. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in his two years with the Terps.

Although his numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, the 6-6, 225-pound forward was a valuable piece off the bench for Maryland. His size and athleticism proved valuable in the paint, and he had moments where he was incredibly explosive on the offensive on both ends of the floor.

Chris Breiler
