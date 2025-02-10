Maryland men's basketball holding strong in latest Power Ranking
Maryland men's basketball went 1-1 this past week after losing a gut-wrenching loss to Ohio State after leading most of the game. But the Terrapins rebounded nicely and defeated Rutgers at home on Sunday, 90-81. Freshman sensation, Derik Queen had a career day, scoring 29 points and hauling in 15 rebounds.
Sitting at 18-6 (8-5) and three games back from first in the Big Ten Conference, Maryland has established itself as one of the best teams in the conference. Last week, Andy Katz had Maryland ranked No. 12 in his Power Rankings he does weekly. After going 1-1 this past week, the Terrapins took a slight dip in Katz's rankings, but they are holding strong at No. 14 in the country.
As the Big Ten in concerned, Purdue (No. 5), Michigan State (No. 12), UCLA (No. 15), Wisconsin (No. 16), Michigan (No. 21), and Nebraska (No. 25) are all ranked in his power ranking.
This week, Maryland will face Nebraska on the road and get Iowa in College Park.
