Maryland men's basketball still not ranked despite two massive road wins
Despite two massive road wins this past week, Maryland men's basketball is still on the outisde looking in. The AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday and Maryland is the second team out. The Terrapins got things started by going into Illinois and beating the Illini handily, 91-70. It wasn't a fluke, either. Maryland then went into Bloomington and took down Indiana on Sunday, 79-78 after Rodney Rice hit a 3 with just seven seconds left in the game to propel the Terrapins to victory.
Prior to the two road wins, Maryland was 0-4 on the road this season and all four games were lost by a combined 17 points. Now sitting at 16-5 (6-4), the Terrapins are legit Tournament contenders and will likely fight for a Big Ten Tournament win as well if they can keep stringing together wins.
Here's the entire AP Top 25 poll:
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Houston
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. St. John's
16. Oregon
17. Wisconsin
18. Illinois
19. Memphis
20. Missouri
21. Lousiville
22. Texas Tech
23. Ole Miss
24. Vanderbilt
25. UConn
Maryland will have just one game this week when it hosts Wisconsin.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -