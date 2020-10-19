SI.com
Second Non-Conference Game Emerges for Maryland

AllTerrapins Staff

Details of the Terps' mens basketball 2020-21 schedule are slowly trickling out as the handful of non-conference opponents emerge. Days after a report noted that Maryland is looking to host George Mason on December 4, app.com indicated that Maryland will also take on Monmouth this season.

According to the article, "Rice said that the game at Maryland is likely to still be played this season. Beyond that, games against Hofstra and St. Francis (N.Y.) are in the works, but they’re struggling to fix dates for them." As head coach Mark Turgeon and the staff are just days removed from holding a small ceremony honoring their share of the 2019-20 Big Ten regular season title, Turgeon previously told All Terrapins he's looking to take the next step as Maryland enjoys more consistent practice time.

“There’s been a lot of challenges, obviously. Number one is just not being around each other for long periods of time and communication, things like that is a challenge,” Turgeon told All Terrapins in an exclusive interview. “We try and do a great job of seeing guys every day or talking to them on the phone, Facetiming them and things like that. They’re back in school right now but the athletic department, as you know, has been shut down for two weeks so we haven’t been able to see them. That’s good for them for school, they get a chance to just lock in and concentrate on school and hopefully get off to a good start.”

Official schedule has yet to be released.

Basketball

