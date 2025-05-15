Maryland set to hire former NFL executive as next Athletic Director
According to various reports, the University of Maryland is expected to hire Atlanta Braves executive Jim Smith as the school's next athletic director.
Smith is currently a senior vice president for business strategy for the Atlanta Braves, but he's also held executive positions in the NFL (Atlanta Falcons) and MLS (Columbus Crew). Smith also served as the associate athletic director for marketing and communications at Ohio State, along with serving as the president of Ohio State's alumni association.
Smith's extension experience in the business world is viewed as an asset for today's world of college athletics. In an era where revenue and NIL play such a massive role in the success of athletic programs, Smith - at least on paper - looks like the perfect candidate to help make Maryland competitive on a national level.
