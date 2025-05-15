All terrapins

Maryland set to hire former NFL executive as next Athletic Director

Maryland is set to hire former NFL executive and current Atlanta Braves senior vice president for business strategy as the school's next Athletic Director.

According to various reports, the University of Maryland is expected to hire Atlanta Braves executive Jim Smith as the school's next athletic director.

Smith is currently a senior vice president for business strategy for the Atlanta Braves, but he's also held executive positions in the NFL (Atlanta Falcons) and MLS (Columbus Crew). Smith also served as the associate athletic director for marketing and communications at Ohio State, along with serving as the president of Ohio State's alumni association.

Smith's extension experience in the business world is viewed as an asset for today's world of college athletics. In an era where revenue and NIL play such a massive role in the success of athletic programs, Smith - at least on paper - looks like the perfect candidate to help make Maryland competitive on a national level.

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

