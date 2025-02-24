BREAKING: Maryland makes big jump latest AP Top 25
The Maryland Terrapins made a big jump in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
The Maryland Terrapins have been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last several weeks, winning eight of their last nine contests. And with a starting five that is widely viewed as one of the best in the nation, there's a growing belief that the Terps are primed for a deep run in March... one that could result in a national championship.
On Monday, Maryland's success was once again reflected in the latest AP Top 25, as the Terps jumped four spots to No. 16. They'll have an opportunity to continue that rise on Wednesday with a big-time matchup against No. 8 Michigan State at the Xfinity Center.
Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:
- Auburn
- Duke
- Florida
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- St. John's
- Michigan State
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Maryland
- Kentucky
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Purdue
- Marquette
- Arizona
- Saint Mary's
- Mississippi State
- BYU
