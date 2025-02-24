All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland makes big jump latest AP Top 25

The Maryland Terrapins made a big jump in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball starting five
Maryland Basketball starting five / Maryland Basketball
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins have been one of the hottest teams in the country over the last several weeks, winning eight of their last nine contests. And with a starting five that is widely viewed as one of the best in the nation, there's a growing belief that the Terps are primed for a deep run in March... one that could result in a national championship.

On Monday, Maryland's success was once again reflected in the latest AP Top 25, as the Terps jumped four spots to No. 16. They'll have an opportunity to continue that rise on Wednesday with a big-time matchup against No. 8 Michigan State at the Xfinity Center.

Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:

  1. Auburn
  2. Duke
  3. Florida
  4. Houston
  5. Tennessee
  6. Alabama
  7. St. John's
  8. Michigan State
  9. Iowa State
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Clemson
  14. Missouri
  15. Michigan
  16. Maryland
  17. Kentucky
  18. Memphis
  19. Louisville
  20. Purdue
  21. Marquette
  22. Arizona
  23. Saint Mary's
  24. Mississippi State
  25. BYU

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball