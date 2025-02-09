BREAKING: No. 18 Maryland defeats Rutgers, Derik Queen sets career-high
The No. 18 Maryland Terrapins returned to form with a solid 90-81 victory over Rutgers on Sunday at the Xfinity Center, where the team played in front of a packed “black-out” crowd. The win was crucial for Maryland, who had been looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Ohio State on Thursday. The game also saw the presence of nearly 50 NBA scouts, further elevating the stakes for the Terrapins.
From the opening tip, Maryland showed their dominance, building an early 15-point lead in the first half. Freshman center Derik Queen was a major force in the first half, registering an impressive double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, in addition to 3 assists. Queen’s strong performance helped the Terps control the flow of the game early on. Veteran guard Selton Miguel also stepped up, hitting four three-pointers in the first half and finishing with a team-high 14 points at the break.
Defensively, Maryland stifled Rutgers' freshman standout, Ace Bailey, holding him to just 4 points on 2-of-3 shooting. Another freshman phenom for Rutgers, Dylan Harper, also struggled, finishing with 10 points on just 2-of-7 shooting. Maryland took a 48-39 lead into halftime, but the second half saw a shift in momentum.
Rutgers mounted a comeback, using an 11-2 run to cut Maryland's lead to just three points with over 14 minutes left in the game. However, the Terps responded when it mattered most, with key performances from their starting lineup. Four of Maryland’s five starters - Derik Queen, Selton Miguel, Rodney Rice, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie - finished the game in double figures, helping to weather the storm and maintain control.
Ultimately, the Terps held off the Scarlet Knights to secure the win, moving to 14-1 at home and 18-6 on the season.
Noteworthy performances:
- Derik Queen: 29 points (career high), 15 rebounds, 5 assists
- Rodney Rice: 19 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
- Selton Miguel: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
