BREAKING: Maryland falls to Northwestern in overtime
The Maryland Terrapins returned to the hardwood on Thursday night for a road matchup with Northwestern, entering the game as a 1.5 point favorite. And while it seemed like the Terps were primed to notch their third straight conference win, the Wildcats ultimately came out on top by a score of 76-74. The game winning shot came came with 0.7 seconds left on the clock when Nick Martinelli broke loose and hit a 20-foot jumper.
The Terrapins drop to 13-5 on the season and 3-4 within Big Ten conference play, and they've yet to secure a win on the road so far this season. The Terps will look to get back on track against Nebraska as they return to College Park on Sunday, Jan. 19 for a matchup with the Cornhuskers.
Here's a look at the box score from tonight's road loss:
Team Stats:
- Field Goals: 24/63
- Field Goal pct: 38.1
- 3 pointers: 6/20
- 3 point pct: 30.0
- Free throws: 20/22
- Free throw pct: 90.9
- Total rebounds: 43
- Assists: 12
- Blocks: 3
- Steals: 7
- Turnovers: 14
- Fouls:15
Player Stats:
- Ja'Kobie Gillespie: 14 pts, 4 asst, 2 reb
- Julian Reese: 23 pts, 7 reb
- Selton Miguel: 4 pts, 3 asst, 4 reb
- Derik Queen: 9 pts, 1 asst, 14 reb
- Rodney Rice: 10 pts, 1 asst, 2 reb
- Jayhlon Young: 3 pts, 3 asst, 1 reb
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 2 pts, 1 reb
- Tafara Gapare: 9 pts, 1 reb
- Jordan Geronimo: 1 reb
