BREAKING: Maryland falls to Northwestern in overtime

Chris Breiler

David Banks-Imagn Images
The Maryland Terrapins returned to the hardwood on Thursday night for a road matchup with Northwestern, entering the game as a 1.5 point favorite. And while it seemed like the Terps were primed to notch their third straight conference win, the Wildcats ultimately came out on top by a score of 76-74. The game winning shot came came with 0.7 seconds left on the clock when Nick Martinelli broke loose and hit a 20-foot jumper.

The Terrapins drop to 13-5 on the season and 3-4 within Big Ten conference play, and they've yet to secure a win on the road so far this season. The Terps will look to get back on track against Nebraska as they return to College Park on Sunday, Jan. 19 for a matchup with the Cornhuskers.

Here's a look at the box score from tonight's road loss:

Team Stats:

  • Field Goals: 24/63
  • Field Goal pct: 38.1
  • 3 pointers: 6/20
  • 3 point pct: 30.0
  • Free throws: 20/22
  • Free throw pct: 90.9
  • Total rebounds: 43
  • Assists: 12
  • Blocks: 3
  • Steals: 7
  • Turnovers: 14
  • Fouls:15

Player Stats:

  • Ja'Kobie Gillespie: 14 pts, 4 asst, 2 reb
  • Julian Reese: 23 pts, 7 reb
  • Selton Miguel: 4 pts, 3 asst, 4 reb
  • Derik Queen: 9 pts, 1 asst, 14 reb
  • Rodney Rice: 10 pts, 1 asst, 2 reb
  • Jayhlon Young: 3 pts, 3 asst, 1 reb
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 2 pts, 1 reb
  • Tafara Gapare: 9 pts, 1 reb
  • Jordan Geronimo: 1 reb
Maryland Basketball
Jan 16, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Tafara Gapare (6) shoots a three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Published |Modified
Chris Breiler
