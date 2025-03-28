Just In: Maryland basketball falls to No. 1 seed South Carolina in Sweet 16
The No. 4 seed Maryland women's basketball gave it a valient effort on Friday in the Sweet 16 against a tough South Carolina team. The Terrapins took the Gamecocks down to the wire, but South Carolina prevailed, 71-67.
The lady Terrapins' top scorer, Kaylene Smikle, fouled out in the game, and so did forward Allie Kubek who both provided plenty of contributions to the team. Smikle led the team with 17 points before she fouled out. South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley led the entire game in scoring and it was off the bench. She scored 23 points for the Gamecocks in the win.
With 3:25 left in the game, Maryland took the lead following a Saylor Poffenbarger layup which gave the Terrapins a one-point lead. Kubek then fouled out two plays later and was forced to miss the rest of the game. After an entire minute of game time passed, Fulwiley made a jumper for the Gamecocks to retake the lead and South Carolina wouldn't give it back.
Maryland finished the year going 25-8 and seeing the Sweet 16.
