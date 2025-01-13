Updated AP Top 25: Is Maryland basketball ranked?
Maryland men's basketball went 1-0 this week and the Terrapins handed UCLA a big loss. Maryland took down the Bruins 79-61, but was that enough to get Maryland ranked inside the top 25? The AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday and the Terps aren't quite in just yet.
While Maryland isn't ranked, the Terps are receiving votes. Maryland has 11 votes. The Terps have a big chance to become ranked next week, though. Maryland has three games this week and they are all winnable.
Maryland is home against Minnesota, @ Northwestern, and home against Nebraska. If the Terrapins win all three of those they would be 15-4 on the season.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Auburn
2. Iowa State
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Marquette
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Houston
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Oregon
14. UConn
15. Mississippi State
16. Gonzaga
17. Purdue
18. Memphis
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Wisconsin
25. Baylor
