Pat McAfee asks Maryland basketball star Derik Queen if he traveled against Colorado State
With three seconds on the clock, Maryland freshman center Derik Queen received the inbounds pass and dribbled to his left, tucked the ball, and drove to put up a bank shot that went in as the buzzer went off. The Terrapins took down Colorado State, 72-71, in the Round of 32 to send Maryland to the Sweet 16 against No. 1 seed Florida.
But it wasn't just any shot. Queen's shot sent social media and talking heads into a hysteria because many believed the 6-10 center took too many steps and traveled. But the officials didn't call the travel and Maryland was the last one laughing.
On Tuesday, Queen appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, and McAfee asked the star freshman about the shot and the lack of a travel call. Queen confirmed he took two regular steps.
"I don't know. I just don't understand how I traveled. I took the regular two steps," Queen told McAfee.
Maryland will face Florida in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at 7:39 ET on TBS.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -