Predicting final score between Maryland basketball vs. Florida in the Sweet 16
Maryland men's basketball is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. The Terrapins got there by crushing Grand Canyon before squeaking past Colorado State on a last-second shot by Derik Queen to give Maryland the win. The path for the Terps to get to the Elite 8 won't be an easy one.
The Terrapins will face the No. 1 seed Florida Gators on Thursday night. The Gators also crushed their first-round opponent, No. 16 seed Norfolk State, but then Florida had more than it wanted with the defending champions, UConn.
Most experts are picking Florida as a team that could win the tournament, if they aren't picking Duke. The Gators have one of the best guards in the country with Walter Clayton Jr. at the helm averaging nearly 18 points per game. Florida has some of the top guards in the country and Maryland will have to defend that aspect on Thursday.
Maryland's depth could potentially hurt it against the Gators and Kevin Willard will need absolutely everything from his starting five.
Final score prediction: Florida 81, Maryland 75
