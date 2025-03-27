All terrapins

Predicting final score between Maryland basketball vs. Florida in the Sweet 16

Trent Knoop

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland men's basketball is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. The Terrapins got there by crushing Grand Canyon before squeaking past Colorado State on a last-second shot by Derik Queen to give Maryland the win. The path for the Terps to get to the Elite 8 won't be an easy one.

The Terrapins will face the No. 1 seed Florida Gators on Thursday night. The Gators also crushed their first-round opponent, No. 16 seed Norfolk State, but then Florida had more than it wanted with the defending champions, UConn.

Most experts are picking Florida as a team that could win the tournament, if they aren't picking Duke. The Gators have one of the best guards in the country with Walter Clayton Jr. at the helm averaging nearly 18 points per game. Florida has some of the top guards in the country and Maryland will have to defend that aspect on Thursday.

Maryland's depth could potentially hurt it against the Gators and Kevin Willard will need absolutely everything from his starting five.

Final score prediction: Florida 81, Maryland 75

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball