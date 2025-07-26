Terps in the mix for five-star recruit Ekezie Jr.
Maryland basketball fans have a new name to get excited about: Obinna Ekezie Jr,. the nation's fifth ranked player in the 2027 class. The 7-foot big man from Orlando Southeastern Prep says the Terps are one of the four schools - alongside Alabama, Kentucky, and Louisville - that have been in contact the most since recruiting opened up in June. This is big news for Buzz Williams and his staff, as landing a player of Ekezie Jr.'s caliber would be a massive boost to the program.
"My dad has been great for me, I have an advantage being with someone who has done it already. He knows how to play and how to get through the good and bad times. He tells me to be an all-around player and do everything big men are supposed to do. He wants me to rebound, block shots, and be a defensive presence."- 2027 recruit Obinna Ekezie Jr.
Speaking of his father, this storyline has a Maryland connection. Obinna Ekezie Sr. was a Terp before being selected 37th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft. He is passing on his wisdom, and a clear expectation to dominate on both ends of the court, to his son. This could be more than a recruiting battle; it is a family legacy in the making.
