All terrapins

Terps in the mix for five-star recruit Ekezie Jr.

David Lewis

Maryland Basketball

Maryland basketball fans have a new name to get excited about: Obinna Ekezie Jr,. the nation's fifth ranked player in the 2027 class. The 7-foot big man from Orlando Southeastern Prep says the Terps are one of the four schools - alongside Alabama, Kentucky, and Louisville - that have been in contact the most since recruiting opened up in June. This is big news for Buzz Williams and his staff, as landing a player of Ekezie Jr.'s caliber would be a massive boost to the program.

"My dad has been great for me, I have an advantage being with someone who has done it already. He knows how to play and how to get through the good and bad times. He tells me to be an all-around player and do everything big men are supposed to do. He wants me to rebound, block shots, and be a defensive presence."

2027 recruit Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Speaking of his father, this storyline has a Maryland connection. Obinna Ekezie Sr. was a Terp before being selected 37th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft. He is passing on his wisdom, and a clear expectation to dominate on both ends of the court, to his son. This could be more than a recruiting battle; it is a family legacy in the making.

MORE: Maryland battles Bill Belichick's Tarheels for four-star receiver

Buzz
Buzz Williams. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025

Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps

Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist

Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Basketball