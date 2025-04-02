WATCH LIVE: Buzz Williams officially introduced as Maryland's next head coach
After making the official announcement on Tuesday, the University of Maryland held an event on Wednesday to welcome Buzz Williams as the next head coach of the men's basketball program. During his speech, Williams spoke at length about the importance of the team, along with his understanding of the magnitude of the job in College Park. With 18 years of college coaching experience, Williams is confident he can restore the Terrapin basketball program to a championship contender.
You can watch his entire introductory speech below:
