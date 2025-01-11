BREAKING: What UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said that got him tossed against Maryland
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin is no stranger to controversy. The diminutive coach has long been known for his fiery outbursts and sharing his thoughts on referee performance with colorful language. Last night against the unranked Maryland Terrapins, Cronin took his language and fire a bit too far. Displeased with how veteran ref Jeffrey Anderson was calling the game, Cronin unleashed a string of F-bombs in the direction of Anderson. The veteran referee, who is well respected and has refereed seven Final Fours, finally had enough and gave Cronin the boot.
Cronin's outburst lit a fire under the Maryland team as they responded by scoring six points in the next 11 seconds to sink the No. 22 ranked Bruins 79-61. Cronin also made news for his comments in a recent post-game presser following a 19-point loss at home to the Michigan Wolverines. The coach called his players "delusional" and "soft," along with implying that they were not coachable. As for the ejection in Maryland, Cronin claims it was on purpose to defend his players who were getting manhandled according to him.
"I wanted out—I’d had enough, to send a message, [that] I’m tired of it... I have to defend my players and if you can just mug guys and chop their arms off, throw them out of the way, it’s hard to run any offense."- UCLA HC Mitch Cronin
Seems like a bit of a stretch from a coach who was lambasting his team earlier that week. Either way, it lit a fire under the Terps who cruised to their second Big Ten win and 12th overall. The Terps host the Minnesota Golden Gophers next on January 13th with a chance to get to .500 in conference play.
