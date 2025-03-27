LOOK: Angel Reese rocks jacket in support of Maryland Terrapins basketball
Before Maryland men's basketball tipped off on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 against Florida, former Terrapin and current WNBA star, Angel Reese, was seen repping Maryland. Reese was seen wearing a black jacket with 'JuJu Sister' on the back in reference to her brother, Julian Reese, who starts for Kevin Willard's squad.
On the front of the jacket, Reese had the saying 'I'm from Baltimore'. That is likely in reference to what center Derik Queen told the broadcast team following his game-winning bucket against Colorado State in the Round of 32.
Reese played for Maryland from 2020-22 before transferring to LSU where she played from 2022-24. She was drafted by the Chicago Sky with the 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
