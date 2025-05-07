All terrapins

247Sports projects win total for every Big Ten team in 2025 (Including Maryland football)

Here's how 247Sports views each Big Team.

Trent Knoop

With spring football in the rearview mirror, analysts are assessing teams post-spring. While plenty of people are coming up with their way-too-early post-spring top-25, 247Sports came out with predictions for each Big Ten team in 2025. Brad Crawford reviewed each team and predicted what their win over/under is as of this spring. Crawford isn't high on the Terrapins, he has them as the third-worst team in the Big Ten. At the top of the list, three teams have 10.5 win projections.

Northwestern Wildcats: 3.5 wins

Purdue Boilermakers: 3.5 wins

Maryland Terrapins: 4.5 wins

Michigan State Spartans: 5.5 wins

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 5.5 wins

Wisconsin Badgers: 5.5 wins

UCLA Bruins: 5.5 wins

Minnesota Gophers: 6.5 wins

USC Trojans: 7.5 wins

Iowa Hawkeyes: 7.5 wins

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 7.5 wins

Illinois Fighting Illini: 7.5 wins

Washington Huskies: 7.5 wins

Indiana Hoosiers: 8.5 wins

Michigan Wolverines: 8.5 wins

Ohio State Buckeyes: 10.5 wins

Oregon Ducks: 10.5 wins

Penn State Nittany Lions: 10.5 wins

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI.

