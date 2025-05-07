247Sports projects win total for every Big Ten team in 2025 (Including Maryland football)
With spring football in the rearview mirror, analysts are assessing teams post-spring. While plenty of people are coming up with their way-too-early post-spring top-25, 247Sports came out with predictions for each Big Ten team in 2025. Brad Crawford reviewed each team and predicted what their win over/under is as of this spring. Crawford isn't high on the Terrapins, he has them as the third-worst team in the Big Ten. At the top of the list, three teams have 10.5 win projections.
Northwestern Wildcats: 3.5 wins
Purdue Boilermakers: 3.5 wins
Maryland Terrapins: 4.5 wins
Michigan State Spartans: 5.5 wins
Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 5.5 wins
Wisconsin Badgers: 5.5 wins
UCLA Bruins: 5.5 wins
Minnesota Gophers: 6.5 wins
USC Trojans: 7.5 wins
Iowa Hawkeyes: 7.5 wins
Nebraska Cornhuskers: 7.5 wins
Illinois Fighting Illini: 7.5 wins
Washington Huskies: 7.5 wins
Indiana Hoosiers: 8.5 wins
Michigan Wolverines: 8.5 wins
Ohio State Buckeyes: 10.5 wins
Oregon Ducks: 10.5 wins
Penn State Nittany Lions: 10.5 wins
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football no longer the 'front-runner' for 2026 5-star prospect
Projected Minnesota Vikings transaction would pave the way for Tai Felton at WR
Is Maryland football 5-star commit Zion Elee re-assessing commitment to the Terrapins?