247Sports is not kind to Maryland football in Big Ten QB rankings
After losing its top four QBs from last season, Maryland football will have a new starting QB in College Park. The Terrapins are set to either start four-star freshman Malik Washington or UCLA transfer Justyn Martyn. Whoever starts, there won't be much experience. Washington has never played in college football and Martin has 24 completions to his name.
Brad Crawford from 247Sports put that into consideration when ranking the 18 projected Big Ten starting QBs. He is projecting Martin to get the first crack at starting, but he ranked the UCLA transfer 18th in the Big Ten -- last.
Martin or freshman Malik Washington: Who will it be for Mike Locksley after fall camp? This is one competition in the Big Ten that will spill over to August, but it doesn't feel like the Terrapins are panicking after Billy Edwards Jr. jumped to Wisconsin.- Brad Crawford (247Sports/CBS Sports)
If the Terrapins' offense gets off to a slow start due to the inexperience, Maryland will need its defense to step up. There will be a lot of new bodies on both sides of the ball, and nobody truly knows what to expect from Maryland.
