Analyst says Maryland football draftee was the biggest 'head-scratcher' of the 2025 NFL Draft
An ESPN round table discussed the biggest head-scratcher of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Eric Moody pointed at the former Maryland Terrapin. The Chicago Bears selected Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite in the fourth round, but Moody believed the four-year Terrapin could have gone undrafted, and the Bears really reached that early in the draft.
This fourth-round selection was shocking because many analysts predicted Hyppolite could go undrafted. I thought this was a major reach in the middle rounds by general manager Ryan Poles.- Eric Moody
Hyppolite played in 47 games for Maryland over four years. He tallied 218 total tackles and was listed on the Butkus Award Watch List to begin the 2024 season. Hyppolite was rarely away from the football, and his keen sense of knowing where the football is could make him into a reliable pro linebacker. While Moody doesn't believe in the pick, the Chicago Bears really liked it.
