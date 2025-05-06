BREAKING: Maryland signs transfer portal wide receiver from Florida State
On3 is reporting that Maryland has signed Florida State wide receiver Jordan Scott. The 6-7, 215-pound wideout is a native of Virginia and considered the No. 180 wide receiver available in On3's 2025 transfer portal rankings.
Scott had enrolled at Florida State back in January after transferring in from Southwest Mississippi Community College (JUCO). But after just four months with the Seminoles, Scott decided to enter the portal once again and has now signed with Maryland.
He's a bit of a mystery at this point in terms of what he can do at this level of college football, but his size alone is enough to make him an intriguing weapon.
