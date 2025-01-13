Josh Allen offers high praise for underrated teammate
The Buffalo Bills scored a big win on Wild Card weekend, knocking off the Denver Broncos by a score of 31-7. The Bills got a huge boost with the game close and time running out in the third quarter, when Josh Allen connected with running back Ty Johnson for an improbable touchdown.
Johnson's incredible touchdown reception would extend the lead to 13 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Bills never looked back.
Following the big time play from his teammate, Allen offer high praise for Johnson - saying that he's the best third down back football.
That's certainly quite the compliment from one of the leagues top quarterbacks. Johnson, who spent his collegiate years at the University of Maryland, has bounced around a little bit in the league since the 2019 NFL Draft. He was drafted in the sixth round (No. 186) by the Lions, where he would remain until being waived on Oct. 1, 2020.
It didn't take long for Johnson to find a new home, as the New York Jets claimed him off waivers the following day on Oct. 2, 2020. It looked like the former Terrapin might finally be finding his footing in the NFL, stringing together a handful of impressive performances. But a torn pec during an off-season workout led to Johnson being released by the Jets in April of 2023.
Later that year, the Bills would take a chance on Johnson, signing him to the practice squad. He was part of the active roster for much of the 2023 season, finishing the regular season with 194 all-purpose yards and 1 receiving touchdown. As the Bills continue to their playoff push toward a Super Bowl, there's no doubt that Johnson will have the opportunity to continue to make big-time plays in big-time moments.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -