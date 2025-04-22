CBS Sports predicts Maryland football's starting QB in 2025
After losing its top four quarterbacks from 2024, Maryland football will have a new signal caller in College Park. The Terrapins landed four-star quarterback Malik Washington in the 2025 recruiting class, and Maryland brought in UCLA transfer Justyn Martin.
Both players have been getting positive publicity from the coaching staff as spring moves on. While fans will get a chance to see the two in action on Saturday during Maryland's spring game, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli believes he has an idea of which quarterback will start for the Terrapins this year.
"All the talk coming out of Maryland on Justyn Martin has been positive, but there are positive reviews of four-star freshman Malik Washington, too. I'd put money on Martin winning the gig heading into the fall, but this appears to be a real-life competition," Fornelli wrote.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback threw just 35 passes for the Bruins last year. With Washington coming in as a true freshman, there isn't much experience in the room. But the talent level is there for both players, and the best man will start in 2025 for Maryland.
