CBS Sports reveals the chances Maryland has at making a bowl game in 2025
After a bowl game drought from 2017-2020, Mike Locksley led Maryland to three-straight bowl games from 2021-2023. Not only did the Terrapins get to three bowl games in a row, but Maryland won all of them.
But after finding some success with QB Taulia Tagovailoa during that stretch, Maryland had a tough 2024 season. Going 4-8, the Terps missed going to a bowl game, and Maryland lost several of its starters to the transfer portal after the less-than-impressive year.
Breaking in a new starting QB, new WRs, a new RB, and several new offensive linemen, among new starters on the defense, most look at 2025 as a rebuild year for Locksley's program. According to CBS Sports, Maryland has 'an uphill battle' to make a bowl game in 2025.
Maryland was uncharacteristically non-competitive in 2024 after three straight bowl appearances under Mike Locksley. Looking at an overhauled roster, it's unclear where progress will come from in 2025. But it helps that the Terrapins miss Penn State, Ohio State and Oregon.
CBS Sports lumped Maryland in with Kentucky, UCF, Arizona, UCLA, and Wisconsin in that group. But there was one tier lower than the one Maryland was in. CBS Sports had a 'longshots' tier that included several teams.
The Terrapins don't have a gauntlet of a schedule, but with so many unknowns with Maryland, it could be a rocky season.
