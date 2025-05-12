Draft expert says Miami Dolphins selected an impact rookie with 5th round pick
After spending three seasons in college, Maryland football DT Jordan Phillips took his chances and entered the 2025 NFL Draft. He might have fallen a little further than anticipated, but Phillips' NFL dreams became a reality when the Miami Dolphins took him with a fifth-round pick. Most fifth-rounders don't become an instant impact, but ESPN's Field Yates said to watch out for the former Terrapin.
Phillips was a wrestler and weightlifter in high school, and that shows up on his tape. He is one of the most physical run defenders in the rookie class and plays with excellent leverage. Miami landed Kenneth Grant with its first-round pick, but Phillips will also help the Dolphins become much more physical and tougher on the defensive front.- Field Yates (ESPN)
This past season, Phillips recorded 29 tackles and one tackle for loss. The 6-3, 320-pound lineman left school after three seasons to pursue the NFL. He came to Maryland after spending his freshman season with Tennessee. Phillips started 11 games in 2023 for the Terrapins and all 12 this past season. He was named to Bruce Feldman's Freak's List and was also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
