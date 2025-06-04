ESPN gives Maryland football the slimmest of chances to win the Big Ten in 2025
As the old adage from the movie 'Dumb and Dumber' goes: 'So you're telling me there's a chance?', applies to ESPN's FPI for Maryland football.
Despite losing a ton of players to the NFL Draft, the transfer portal, and winning just four games in 2024, the analytics are still giving the Terrapins a chance to win the Big Ten Conference in 2025. And when we say 'a chance', it's the slimmest of chances.
ESPN released its Football Power Index, and Maryland football came in at No. 61 in the country with just two Big Ten schools behind it -- Northwestern and Purdue. But even with the low ranking, the FPI gives the Terrapins a 0.2% chance of winning the Big Ten Conference in 2025.
Here's how the entire breakdown goes for the Terrapins, according to the FPI:
Projected Win/Loss in 2025: 5.9-6.1
Win out%: 0%
6+ win%: 59%
Win Conference: 0.2%
Make CFP: 1.3%
Make National Championship Game: 0%
Win National Title: 0%
Even after landing a top-25 recruiting class in 2025, this year is likely to be another rebuild for Mike Locksley and Co. The Terps are going to potentially rely on a four-star freshman at QB with Malik Washington, and a rebuilt offensive line. Maryland would need a TON to go right to sniff the CFP in 2025, but if Locksley can continue to recruit at a high level -- anything could happen in the future.
