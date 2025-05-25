ESPN predicts DJ Moore to continue consistent way with Chicago Bears in 2025
The Chicago Bears are pretty loaded at the playmaker positions for franchise QB Caleb Williams. The Bears drafted both Michigan TE Colston Loveland and Missouri WR Luther Burden in the NFL Draft. Pair those two with last year's first-round pick, Rome Odunze, and top-playmaker DJ Moore, which gives Chicago a plethora of options.
But regardless of who Chicago picked in the draft, the top option is former Maryland star DJ Moore. Despite not having the top-end QB throwing him the football during his seven-year NFL career, Moore has been one of the most consistent WRs in the NFL. Last season, he caught for 966 yards and six touchdowns.
According to ESPN's Mike Clay, the production should remain very consistent in 2025. Clay predicts Moore to once again lead the Bears' receiving corps by snagging 82 passes for 981 yards, and six touchdowns this upcoming season.
If those stat lines come to fruition, it would be Moore's fifth-best NFL season to date. He has had four 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career.
The former Maryland All-American was selected in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
ESPN predicts former Maryland WR Tai Felton's production with Minnesota Vikings in rookie season
Big Ten coaches sound off on Maryland football: 'It’s getting harder and harder for these guys'
Maryland Football: Mike Locksley takes massive drop in CBS Sports' head coach rankings for 2025