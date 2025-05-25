All terrapins

ESPN predicts DJ Moore to continue consistent way with Chicago Bears in 2025

The former Maryland WR is expected to be a top performer in 2025.

Trent Knoop

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears are pretty loaded at the playmaker positions for franchise QB Caleb Williams. The Bears drafted both Michigan TE Colston Loveland and Missouri WR Luther Burden in the NFL Draft. Pair those two with last year's first-round pick, Rome Odunze, and top-playmaker DJ Moore, which gives Chicago a plethora of options.

But regardless of who Chicago picked in the draft, the top option is former Maryland star DJ Moore. Despite not having the top-end QB throwing him the football during his seven-year NFL career, Moore has been one of the most consistent WRs in the NFL. Last season, he caught for 966 yards and six touchdowns.

According to ESPN's Mike Clay, the production should remain very consistent in 2025. Clay predicts Moore to once again lead the Bears' receiving corps by snagging 82 passes for 981 yards, and six touchdowns this upcoming season.

If those stat lines come to fruition, it would be Moore's fifth-best NFL season to date. He has had four 1,000-yard seasons in his NFL career.

The former Maryland All-American was selected in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

