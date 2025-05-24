ESPN predicts former Maryland WR Tai Felton's production with Minnesota Vikings in rookie season
The Minnesota Vikings selected Maryland football WR Tai Felton with the final pick of the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft. Minnesota gave quarterback J.J. McCarthy more ammunition in what's going to be his first year starting for the Vikings following a national championship run at Michigan in 2023.
Felton, even after being selected in the third round, isn't guaranteed playing time right away. The Vikings have a top WR duo in the NFL with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Minnesota also signed former Purdue standout Rondale Moore this offseason, and return former WR No. 3 Jalen Nailor.
With who could be in front of Felton, ESPN's Mike Clay projected Felton to be WR No. 5 on the team. In his annual stat prediction, he has Felton playing in 15 games, catching 10 passes for 106 yards, and scoring one touchdown. Clay doesn't foresee Felton getting any action at returner this season.
