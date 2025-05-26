ESPN predicts Jacksonville Jaguars' safety breaking out in 2025

All terrapins

Darnell Savage has been one of the top defenders since coming out of College Park. The former first-round pick spent five seasons with the Green Bay Packers before heading to Jacksonville, where he played his first season in 2024. Savage played in 13 games where he recorded one interception and 51 tackles.

But his play is expected to rise in 2025 and, if so, the Jaguars would have one of the elite safeties in the league. According to ESPN's Mike Clay, he predicts Savage to record 75 tackles and two interceptions in Year 2 with the Jaguars.

Savage starred at Maryland from 2015-18. In his final year with the Terps, he was a second-team All-Big Ten selection. He went from being one of the top safeties in the Big Ten Conference to becoming a standout in the NFL.

