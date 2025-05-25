ESPN predicts a downward trajectory for All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs in Year 1 with New England Patriots
Stefon Diggs was one of the best to ever come out of Maryland, and he's been one of the best NFL wide receivers since entering the league. Coming out of College Park as a fifth-round draft pick, the Minnesota Vikings took a swing at Diggs and they landed one of the best players from the 2015 NFL Draft.
Diggs earned All-Rookie Team, caught for two-straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings before Minnesota traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. With the Bills, he became an All-Pro WR and made it to four Pro Bowls. But in his first season with the Houston Texans, Diggs played in just eight games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Now with the New England Patriots, Diggs is expected to be Drake Maye's top target. However, ESPN's Mike Clay expects Diggs' worst year of his career since his rookie year -- save for last season playing in just eight games.
Clay projects Diggs to play in 13 games, catching 70 passes for 768 yards and three touchdowns. At age 31, Diggs doesn't have the same burner he once had, but he still is elusive enough to make plays in open space. It will be interesting to see how New England uses Diggs in 2025.
