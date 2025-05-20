All terrapins

ESPN ranks Maryland football's QB situation toward the bottom of all of CFB

Not much hope in College Park.

After losing its top four QBs from 2024, Maryland football will have a fresh start in 2025 when it comes to, arguably, the biggest position on the football field. The Terrapins will start either UCLA transfer Justyn Martin or four-star freshman Malik Washington in 2025, but neither will have much experience. Washington hasn't attempted a pass in college football, and Martin has 35 career attempts under his belt.

With so much uncertainty at QB, ESPN ranks Maryland's QB situation toward the bottom of all of college football. The Worldwide Leader ranked every QB room in college football and the Terrapins were grouped into the 15th tier (20 tiers total).

But Maryland wasn't alone in that tier. The Terrapins were grouped in with Louisiana, Wake Forest, and UCF.

"The transfer portal has turned the task of evaluating QB depth charts into something akin to joining Facebook in the 2010s, where you find out what happened to folks you used to know but had all but forgotten about -- only instead of realizing your prom date is now a divorced dental hygienist in Topeka, you shake your head and think, "Robby Ashford's at Wake Forest now? I never would've guessed!" And in true mid-2010s Facebook fashion, Purdue's Browne ended up rekindling a relationship with his ex."

