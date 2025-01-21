Final AP top 25 rankings for 2024 football season is revealed
After Ohio State narrowly escaped an epic comeback from Notre Dame on Monday night to be crowned the national champions, the final AP Top 25 rankings were revealed on Monday morning. After Maryland suffered a 4-8 campaign, clearly the Terrapins weren't ranked, but there were several Big Ten teams who are ranked in the final poll.
In the Big Ten, Ohio State came in at No. 1, Oregon at No. 3, Penn State at No. 5, Indiana came in at No. 10, and Illinois at No. 16. So five Big Ten teams are ranked in the final ballot and Michigan wasn't ranked, but did receive votes.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Ohio State
2. Notre Dame
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Arizona State
8. Boise State
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Ole Miss
12. SMU
13. BYU
14. Clemson
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami FL
19. South Carolina
20. Syracuse
21. Army
22. Missouri
23. UNL
24. Memphis
25. Colorado
