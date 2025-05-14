All terrapins

Former Maryland football 4-star recruit commits to Sacramento State

The former Terrapin is headed to the Big Sky Conference.

Trent Knoop

Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Edge rusher Dylan Gooden, son of legendary Mets' pitcher Dwight Gooden, announced he committed to Sacramento State after entering the transfer portal. Gooden isn't the first former major recruit to commit to Sacramento State. Former highly-touted QB Jaden Rashada, who committed to Miami, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona State, also signed there this spring.

Gooden was a four-star recruit when he signed with Maryland last season. But in 2024, Gooden appeared in just two games for the Terrapins. He notched a tackle against UConn, but then suffered an injury and had to miss the rest of the season. Gooden joined a list of 32 players who transferred away from College Park following the 2024 season.

Maryland has landed 16 players out of the transfer portal so far.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football gains another transfer portal commitment on Tuesday

CBS Sports says Maryland football has one of the 'bleakest' QB rooms in College Football

ESPN projects NBA landing spot for Maryland star center Derik Queen

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football