Former Maryland football 4-star recruit commits to Sacramento State
Edge rusher Dylan Gooden, son of legendary Mets' pitcher Dwight Gooden, announced he committed to Sacramento State after entering the transfer portal. Gooden isn't the first former major recruit to commit to Sacramento State. Former highly-touted QB Jaden Rashada, who committed to Miami, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona State, also signed there this spring.
Gooden was a four-star recruit when he signed with Maryland last season. But in 2024, Gooden appeared in just two games for the Terrapins. He notched a tackle against UConn, but then suffered an injury and had to miss the rest of the season. Gooden joined a list of 32 players who transferred away from College Park following the 2024 season.
Maryland has landed 16 players out of the transfer portal so far.
