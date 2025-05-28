Former Maryland football QB finds new school
Former Maryland football QB Champ Long has found a new school after entering the transfer portal this spring. The former Terrapin committed to North Carolina A&T to continue his playing career.
Long came to Maryland back in 2023 as a three-star recruit out of Fairfield (CT). He appeared in one game in 2024 completing one pass for 10 yards. The Terrapins lost their top four quarterbacks from the 2024 season. Starter Billy Edwards Jr. is now at Wisconsin, MJ Morris transferred to Coastal Carolina, and Cameron Edge is at Eastern Michigan.
With the additions of freshman Malik Washington and UCLA transfer Justyn Martin, Long wasn't going to gain any ground on the competition. Last year, he was QB4, and at best he was fighting for the QB3 job. Now, Long is at a lower level in hopes of earning the starting job.
