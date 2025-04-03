Former UCLA QB Justyn Martin has big plans for Maryland football
After losing its top three quarterbacks from 2024, Maryland football was in need of a signal caller. The Terrapins were set to bring in four-star Malik Washington, but Mike Locksley wasn't just going to hand a true freshman the keys to the kingdom. Maryland needed a veteran presence to push Washington and the Terrapins went out and landed former UCLA quarterback, Justyn Martin.
It wasn't the flashiest name in the portal. Martin was the 17th-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, but he was a top recruit when he signed with the Bruins. Martin went to UCLA in the 2022 class and was a four-star quarterback. The 6-4 signal caller was ranked as the 295th-best prospect in that cycle.
After two seasons with UCLA, Martin left for a better situation. After attempting 35 pass attempts last year, Martin is with Maryland -- making big plans.
"Maryland has been known for passing the ball and putting up big numbers," Martin said. "I want to extend that and emulate the success that Coach Locks has had in the past with that."
It is a two-man race for the starting job. Fans will get a chance to see what both Martin and Washington are all about on April 26 during Maryland's spring game.
