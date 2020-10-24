SI.com
How to Watch: Maryland at Northwestern

AllTerrapins Staff

Maryland (0-0) at Northwestern (0-0)

When: Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 PM EST

Where: Ryan Field

Watch: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Chris Vosters, Olivia Dekker, Jeremy Leman

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore)/980 AM (DC) - Johnny Holliday, CJ Brown, LaMont Jordan

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley enters Year Two leading the program where he leads the Terps to the first road contest in Evanston, Illinois to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Pat Fitzgerald returns for his fifteenth season as head coach of the Wildcats as he brings in first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian.

Northwestern returns their leading rusher, receiver and tackler from a 2019 season where the 'Cats finished just 3-9 (1-8). Maryland matched that record as Locksley returns both coordinators and introduces two new position coaches in inside linebacker coach George Helow and cornerbacks coach Henry Baker. 

Locksley has remained coy leading up to Saturday's contest when asked who the starting quarterback is, citing "Lance Tagovailoa" as the presumed starter. Maryland listed the quarterback among the seven positions designated with an "OR" tag for the starting spot as defensive end, defensive tackle, JACK, WILL, free safety and cornerback will see competition in Week One.

Maryland also features 26 underclassmen on the roster including true freshman receiver Rakim Jarrett, true freshman MIKE linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and JACK linebacker Deshawn Holt. Locksley is not using youth as an experience heading into Saturday, though.

"Very little margin for error. Because once we kick the ball off," Locksley said, "no one's going to care about the 56 guys that have never worn a Terp uniform before."

