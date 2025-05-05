All terrapins

Joel Klatt ranks 7 Big Ten football teams in final spring top-25 rankings

The Big Ten is going to be really good this season.

With the spring behind us, more and more sites and analysts are publishing their final top-25 rankings of the spring. FOX Sports' analyst Joel Klatt, a prominent analyst who sees the Big Ten on a weekly basis thanks to the Big Noon Kickoff, ranked his top-25 college football teams ahead of the 2025 season.

In Klatt's rankings, he lists seven Big Ten teams in his final spring ranking.

1. Penn State
3. Ohio State
4. Oregon
10. Illinois
12. Michigan
21. Indiana
23. Iowa

Out of the seven teams ranked, Maryland will play three of them. The Terrapins will face Indiana and Michigan at home, while Maryland will hit the road to take on Illinois. Maryland has a favorable schedule if it can get good quarterback play out of either Malik Washington or Justyn Martin. The Terps won't play Penn State, Ohio State, or Oregon in 2025.

