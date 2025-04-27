Kansas City Chiefs sign Big Ten defender as UDFA
After five seasons in College Park, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed Maryland defensive back Glendon Miller as a UDFA. The 6-2, 206-pound DB appeared in 45 games during his time with the Terps, making 17 starts at safety.
During his final season at Maryland, Miller totaled 39 tackles (26 solo), 3 TFLs, 5 PBUs, 3 INTs (tied for team-high), and 1 fumble recovery.
Miller was part of Maryland's 2020 recruiting class as a three-star recruit, rated as the No. 203 player in the state of Florida and the No. 112 safety in the nation according to 247Sports.
