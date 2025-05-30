Latest Big Ten power rankings has Maryland football toward the bottom
After a four-win season in 2024, analysts and media aren't exactly high on Maryland football entering 2025. To go along with four wins, the Terrapins lost several of their starters from last year. Guys like Tai Felton, Kaden Prather, and Jordan Phillips are off to the NFL, while others left College Park to the portal.
The Terrapins are starting a new signal caller, a new RB, and a practically new offensive line in 2025. Even without a grueling schedule, it looks like a rebuild for Mike Locksley.
In the latest Big Ten power rankings for next season, Maryland came in at No. 17 in front of only Purdue.
"Maryland lost a ton of players to the transfer portal, and the Terrapins could be starting a true freshman or a UCLA transfer without much experience. Maryland did sign a top-25 class, and results will be seen in College Park in the near future, but 2025 will be a rebuild year more than likely."
After landing a top-25 recruiting class, the hope is that the young players will make an immediate impact and help Maryland win more than what's expected in 2025. But the likely result will be a rebuild to gear up for the 2026 season.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football game times, channels announced
Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend
Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball