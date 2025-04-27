All terrapins

Los Angeles Chargers sign Maryland offensive lineman as UDFA

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed an offensive lineman from Maryland as a UDFA.

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed Maryland offensive lineman Josh Kaltenberger as a UDFA. Kaltenberger started all 12 games for Terps in 2024 after transferring in from Purdue.

At Maryland

  • Started at center in all 12 games of the season
  • Blocked for the #3 passing offense in the Big Ten (275.7 ypg)
  • Blocked for the best Terps’ rushing performance since 2020 vs.
    UConn (8/31)

Prior to Maryland

  • Kaltenberger graduate transfer from Purdue University, where he earned his degree in General Management in May 2023
  • He's currently enrolled in the Management Studies Graduate Program at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business
  • Played in 36 games for the Boilermakers from 2021-23
  • Started the final three games of the 2022 season at center and he started two of Purdue's final three games this past season
  • Received Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last three seasons.

