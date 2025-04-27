Los Angeles Chargers sign Maryland offensive lineman as UDFA
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed an offensive lineman from Maryland as a UDFA.
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed Maryland offensive lineman Josh Kaltenberger as a UDFA. Kaltenberger started all 12 games for Terps in 2024 after transferring in from Purdue.
Via UMTerps.com:
At Maryland
- Started at center in all 12 games of the season
- Blocked for the #3 passing offense in the Big Ten (275.7 ypg)
- Blocked for the best Terps’ rushing performance since 2020 vs.
UConn (8/31)
Prior to Maryland
- Kaltenberger graduate transfer from Purdue University, where he earned his degree in General Management in May 2023
- He's currently enrolled in the Management Studies Graduate Program at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business
- Played in 36 games for the Boilermakers from 2021-23
- Started the final three games of the 2022 season at center and he started two of Purdue's final three games this past season
- Received Academic All-Big Ten honors in each of the last three seasons.
