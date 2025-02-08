One late Maryland football commit could make a massive difference
Maryland football capped off the 2025 recruiting cycle with a massive win, landing four-star Edge rusher Zahir Mathis on National Signing Day. The former Ohio State commit had a host of major offers and drew interest from powerhouse programs like Michigan and UCLA. But in the end, Mathis chose to take his talents to College Park, sending shockwaves throughout the college football world.
The Terrapins wrapped up the cycle with the nation’s 25th-ranked class, and Mathis was a huge late addition, coming in as the 122nd-ranked player in the Composite. According to CBS Sports, Mathis is a name to watch early, with analysts believing he could make an instant impact as a freshman next season.
“Mathis announced his commitment to Maryland on the 247Sports YouTube channel, picking the Terps over Florida State. The talented edge rusher is rated No. 166 nationally in the Top247. So far, Mathis has been more about potential than production, but the raw physical tools are evident. It’s rare to find a 6-foot-6, 235-pound edge rusher with nearly a 6-10 wingspan who moves like he does. He’ll need time to develop, but if he reaches his ceiling, he has early NFL potential.”
While the focus is on 2025, it’s worth looking ahead, as Maryland is already building a scary defensive front for the future. In the 2026 cycle, the Terps hold a commitment from five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee, setting up what could be one of the best pass-rushing duos in the Big Ten. If Mathis develops as expected and Elee lives up to his billing, Maryland’s defensive line could be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks for years to come.
