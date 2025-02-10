Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen makes statement against Rutgers
The Maryland Terrapins continued their strong season with a 90-81 victory over Rutgers at the Xfinity Center on Sunday afternoon, and it was freshman center Derik Queen who truly stole the show. While several Terrapins turned in solid performances, Queen’s career-high effort stood out as he put on a dominating display against the Scarlet Knights in front of a reported 50 NBA scouts.
Queen started off hot on both sides of the court, and entered halftime with 13 points and 10 rebounds. But he wasn’t done yet. The 6-foot-10 freshman came out of the break and kept his foot on the gas, finishing with 29 points (a career high), 15 rebounds, and five assists.
The performance was especially meaningful for Queen, who had circled this game as an opportunity to make a statement. Rutgers, a team with its own crop of impressive freshmen, provided the perfect backdrop for Queen to prove his own ability among his peers. After the game, Queen made it clear that winning the Freshman of the Year award was on his mind.
"So them two is like my guys," Queen said Ace Baily and Dylan Harper. "And obviously we're all in the race for Freshman of the Year. But on the court, it's competitive. And I wanted to set myself aside, and let them know that I want Freshman of the Year."
With the win, the Terrapins continue to assert themselves as a team to watch heading into March. And if Queen can continue his stellar play in the weeks ahead, Maryland is going to be incredibly tough to beat.
Noteworthy performances from win over Rutgers:
- Derik Queen: 29 points (career high), 15 rebounds, 5 assists
- Rodney Rice: 19 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
- Selton Miguel: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
