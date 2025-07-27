Maryland battling Michigan, Notre Dame, and other elites for 5-star receiver
The Maryland Terrapins are looking to make a big splash in recruiting, setting their sights on five-star receiver Matthew Gregory out of Owen J. Roberts High School in Pennsylvania. Currently ranked as the third best receiver and 25th overall player in the 2027 class, landing Gregory would be a huge win for Coach Locksley and staff. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, this kid is a legitamate game changer.
Gregory put up impressive numbers as a sophomore, racking up more than 1,100 all-purpose yards. A large chunk of those came through the air, with 850 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 48 catches. But it is not just his hands or his size; Gregory has elite speed, clocking 10.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash. This combination of size and speed translates directly to explosive plays on the field.
The competition to secure this young man's talents is fierce, though. Maryland is going head-to-head with college football powerhouses like Michigan and Notre Dame for Gregory’s commitment. Securing an official visit and building a strong relationship will be key. If the Terps can convince Gregory that College Park is the place for him, they'll be adding a truly special talent to their roster.
