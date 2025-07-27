All terrapins

Maryland battling Michigan, Notre Dame, and other elites for 5-star receiver

David Lewis

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley.
Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Maryland Terrapins are looking to make a big splash in recruiting, setting their sights on five-star receiver Matthew Gregory out of Owen J. Roberts High School in Pennsylvania. Currently ranked as the third best receiver and 25th overall player in the 2027 class, landing Gregory would be a huge win for Coach Locksley and staff. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, this kid is a legitamate game changer.

Gregory put up impressive numbers as a sophomore, racking up more than 1,100 all-purpose yards. A large chunk of those came through the air, with 850 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 48 catches. But it is not just his hands or his size; Gregory has elite speed, clocking 10.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash. This combination of size and speed translates directly to explosive plays on the field.

The competition to secure this young man's talents is fierce, though. Maryland is going head-to-head with college football powerhouses like Michigan and Notre Dame for Gregory’s commitment. Securing an official visit and building a strong relationship will be key. If the Terps can convince Gregory that College Park is the place for him, they'll be adding a truly special talent to their roster.

Detailed view of a Maryland Terrapins helmet. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

