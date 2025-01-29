Maryland Football: 247Sports has two signees in its final 2025 recruiting rankings
247Sports released its final Top 247 rankings for the 2025 recruiting class. Following the high school all-star games like the Navy All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Game, analysts over at 247Sports compiled their final rankings. There were two Maryland signees who cracked the list -- maybe a third if all goes right.
The highest-rated Terrapin is their prized four-star quarterback, Malik Washington. The Maryland product is ranked as the 54th-best player per 247Sports. Since the last ranking, Washington did drop four spots -- he was previously the 50th-best player in the '25 class. Washington will battle UCLA transfer Justyn Martin for the starting job this fall.
The second Maryland signee that was ranked is offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist. The Virginia native is ranked 120th by 247Sports. While he is still a highly-rated prospect, Gilchrist did drop 28 spots from the previous ranking that was out. With Maryland losing plenty of linemen, Gilchrist has a chance to step in and play right away for the Terps.
Lastly, Maryland is still pushing for four-star Edge Zahir Mathis. The uncommitted prospect is ranked as the 166th-best player in the final ranking. The Terrapins are battling it out with a few Big Ten schools in hopes of signing Mathis to their '25 class.
