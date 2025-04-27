All terrapins

Maryland football adds a safety via the transfer portal

The Terps get some added depth in the secondary.

Trent Knoop

Maryland football added another member to its team via the transfer portal on Sunday. After adding two defensive linemen on Saturday, Maryland landed Gavin Edwards, a safety from Austin Peay. Edwards is expected to have three years remaining to play college football.

He played at North Greenville University last season before entering the portal to commit to Austin Peay. But after re-considering things, Edwards re-entered the portal and is headed to College Park. He chose Maryland over Michigan State, Iowa, and Wake Forest, among others.

In seven games last season for North Greenville, Edwards posted 29 total tackles and six pass breakups. He committed to NGU as a zero star recruit, according to 247Sports. Edwards was a 2023 recruit, but redshirted his first season at North Greenville before playing in 2024. At the very least, Edwards will add depth to the secondary.

